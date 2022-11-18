ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jersey Mike’s is partnering with “Feeding America” to help food banks keep their shelves full. Feeding America is one of the largest hunger relief organizations in the country.

Jersey Mike’s will donate 20% of all sales to Feeding America this weekend, Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20. Anyone can participate by placing an order in person or through Jersey Mike’s website or app. Over the past two years, Jersey Mike’s has donated almost $8 million to Feeding America.

For more information, you can visit Jersey Mike’s website or Facebook page.