ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Make-A-Wish New Mexico is joining forces with nine Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in the Albuquerque area for the 13th annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities. Jersey Mike’s will be donating 100% of its profits on Wednesday, March 29 to Make-A-Wish.

The Month of Giving began in 2011, and since then Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities. Jersey Mike’s is inviting the community to come out and support all their locations. This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference. During the month of March, customers can donate to participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants. For more information visit jerseymikes.com.