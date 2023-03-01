ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year marks Jersey Mike’s 13th annual Month of Giving where customers can make a donation throughout the entire month of March. Partnering with Make-A-Wish, it grants a wish to a child who is dealing with a critical illness a chance of hope. The campaign culminates with a day of giving on Wednesday, March 29th when Jersey Mike’s will donate 100% of sales towards making life-changing wishes come true.

Jersey Mike’s will be accepting donations all month long. Customers can make a donation in-store and online. Especially on March 29, they will be giving 100% of sales made that day, which will be donated to Make-a-Wish New Mexico. Throughout the years, they have helped granted 19 wishes locally.

Make-A-Wish is always accepting donations. For more information visit wish.org.