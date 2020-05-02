Jennifer Riordan mural gets permanent location

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A mural honoring the late Jennifer Riordan is getting a permanent solar-powered spotlight. The new night-time feature was shown off at the mural’s inauguration off Sixth and Tijeras.

People could look on while staying in their cars then Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies led a vehicle parade. The mural painted last year emcompasses Riordan’s credo which was to be Kind, loving, caring and sharing.

Riordan was killed on an airplane back in 2018 when an engine explosion sent shrapnel into her flight.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss