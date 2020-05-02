Jennifer Riordan mural gets permanent location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mural honoring the late Jennifer Riordan is getting a permanent solar-powered spotlight. The new night-time feature was shown off at the mural’s inauguration off Sixth and Tijeras.

People could look on while staying in their cars then Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies led a vehicle parade. The mural painted last year emcompasses Riordan’s credo which was to be Kind, loving, caring and sharing.

Riordan was killed on an airplane back in 2018 when an engine explosion sent shrapnel into her flight.

