Jennifer Riordan Foundation revamps app spreading kindness around New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A foundation dedicated to the memory of an Albuquerque woman taking on a new challenge. It involves spreading kindness in the community.

It’s been two years since Michael Riordan’s wife, Jennifer, tragically died during a Southwest flight. Since then, he’s looked for ways to keep her memory going.

“Her motto for our family was to be kind, loving, caring, and sharing,” said Riordan. He started the Jennifer Riordan Foundation and now he is taking on the Spark Kindness app.

The app was kickstarted by the city a few years ago. It was created to share acts of kindness to bring people together. Riordan found it wasn’t being used.

“I saw that as an opportunity for the foundation to take it over,” said Riordan. The app was completely rebranded, making it more interactive.

“We worked with a local app developer company, Ingenious Solutions, and we’ve made it to where you can challenge other people to do acts of kindness,” said Riordan. They also changed it to where the app can remind you to log your acts as well.

“When you hear about good things happening you are more encouraged to do good things yourself,” said Riordan. The goal is to get a million acts of kindness from people all over New Mexico.

“I want it to be that natural, ‘I was nice to my brother today or I cooked a meal for my mom today’, type of homegrown acts of kindness,” said Riordan. He has no doubt kindness is happening here.

With his wife in mind, kindness is taking on a new meaning. “This in essence is an electronic version of Jenn,” said Riordan.

So far, they have over 100,000 kindness acts logged but need a million in order for New Mexico to be the kindest state in the nation. You can learn more about the Spark Kindness app online.

