Jemez Haunted Graveyard filled with Halloween horrors in the mountains

CAÑON, N.M. (KRQE) – A “cemetery” hidden away in the Jemez Mountains is promising visitors the perfect fright night. The Jemez Haunted Graveyard, just south of Jemez Springs in the small town of Cañon, is decked out with witches, wolves and other Halloween horrors.

Sharon Chism has been transforming her yard into a spooky graveyard since 2015. She says her son helped her get started with different pieces from his own graveyard.

“My son moved here from Ennis, Texas, where he had done a similar graveyard for 11 years,” said Chism, who is the owner and “haunt master” of the Jemez Haunted Graveyard.

She does it out of a pure love for the haunted holiday. Chism says its size and the number of people who show up to see it gets bigger every year.

“The graveyard, itself, gets bigger every year and more and more people find out about it and I advertise because I’m out here in the middle of nowhere,” said Chism. “No one actually sees it until they’re going to the tunnels and on the way to the tunnels, they stop, they look, they back up, and they come in and visit.”

Chism starts preparing the attraction as early as August and adds to it each year. She even changes themes, like this year’s old Western town.

Just some of the items in the graveyard include large animatronic witches, werewolves and creepy pumpkin men, an inflatable haunted house and carriage, zombies and plenty of coffins, skeletons and gravestones. When exploring the graveyard, Chism says there are a few favorite spots to check out.

“This year, there’s a zombie girl over under the trees in the swing and everybody has really liked her,” said Chism. “The werewolves are my favorite. They’re so warm and cuddly.”

The graveyard is open to the public and doesn’t close up during the night, but Chism prefers visitors come between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. On Thursday night, the Jemez Haunted Graveyard will host a Halloween party, complete with food and drinks, and, of course, costumes. It’s free and runs from 5-11 p.m.

“We will have a party. Everyone is invited. I really regret saying that sometimes,” Chism said, with a laugh. “We’ll have hot dogs and chips and cookies and s’mores, a bonfire, and a heater because we’re going to need it.”

The party wraps up the graveyard’s season, which opened to the public on Oct. 1. She says, starting tomorrow, she’ll start taking the “monsters” down.

“October 31st is the end, the party, it quits and I’ll start taking down the monsters,” said Chism. “People are still welcome to see what’s up, but I try to get it down as fast as possible.”

The Jemez Haunted Graveyard is located just northwest of the Jemez Pueblo. Those using GPS can use 2897 Hwy 485 to get them to this hidden gem.

Looking for a fright this #Halloween? The Jemez Haunted Graveyard hidden away in the mountains promises the perfect spooky backdrop. This morning on @krqe, we will have details for tonight's Halloween party & a look inside the horrors of the graveyard #KRQEmornings 🎃👻🧟‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xkauJYINGP — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) October 31, 2019