JCC presents the 2020 Virtual New Mexico Humanitarian Awards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Jewish Community Center has announced the honorees for the 13th Annual New Mexico Humanitarian Awards. These awards are meant to honor New Mexicans who have demonstrated an exemplary spirit of humanity in a local, national, or international capacity.

Due to challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the JCC Board of Directors decided to make this annual event virtual this year. JCC CEO Shelly Prant and Ron Segel discuss the awards.

The 2020 New Mexico Humanitarian Award honorees are David R. Scrase, MD and Karissa Culbreath, Ph. D. for demonstrating extraordinary community service, support of underserved populations, leadership and inspiration when dealing with COVID-19. George and Vivian Skadron will receive the Harold. B. Albert Award for exemplary service to Albuquerque’s Jewish community.

The virtual New Mexico Humanitarian Awards will take place on Wednesday, October 14 at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live. Virtual tickets are available to purchase and funds raised will benefit programs at the JCC.

Additionally, for each ticket sold, a meal will be provided for individuals and families in need through the JCC’s partnership with Hope Works. For more information on the 2020 Virtual New Mexico Humanitarian Awards, visit JCC’s website.