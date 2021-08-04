Jazz Under the Stars event offers sweet-sounding music for the whole family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrate the summer with the sweet sounds of jazz music. Entourage Jazz strives to deliver sweet-sounding music during the Jazz Under the Stars event in Albuquerque. Entourage Jazz lead singer Emerson Corley and Executive Director of New Mexico Jazz Workshop Bruce Adams and Emerson Corley talked about the upcoming jazz performance and workshops.

On August 7, Entourage Jazz will be featured as a big band at the Jazz Under the Starts event. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will be at the Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater.

The concert, featuring music from cinema and stage spanning the 1920’s to 1960s, benefits the New Mexico Jazz Workshop, a non-profit organization promoting jazz and salsa in the community. They provide classes and summer camps for children and adults, keeping music alive in New Mexico.