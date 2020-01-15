Jaywalkers cited for walking through ART lanes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For months, the city has been warning drivers to stay out of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit lanes, and now they’re writing tickets. These tickets are not only being given to drivers; people are also getting cited for jaywalking to and from the ART stations.

“Almost every day!” says Jayconan Tufeathers.

“I couldn’t tell you a day that there isn’t jaywalkers,” says John Austin.

Jaywalkers can be seen one after another, illegally using the ART bus lane.

“I think they’re doing it on purpose. They walk from the side of the street and they just cut right in front, or cut right in front of a car, in front of the police,” says Tufeathers.

Court records show police are starting to crack down on jaywalkers. In the first two weeks of the new year, at least two ART related jaywalking citations were issued.

Both citations were given out after police say two people left the ART platform and crossed right through traffic, instead of exiting the platform at the crosswalk.

This comes after months of warning ads by the city.

Tickets for jaywalking can cost just as much as driving in the ART bus lane, and that starts at $80. Court records show in a week, police have written at least 20 tickets for people illegally driving in the bus lane.

“Albuquerque does not have the most courteous drivers, you give them a reason to honk, and they will be right on their horn,” says Austin.

KRQE News 13’s cameras caught a good number of people correctly using the crosswalk, and in less than an hour, we also caught at least seven people jaywalking through the ART lanes.

So far, at least a dozen drivers have gotten into crashes by going into the path of the bus, but no pedestrians have been hit by the bus yet.

KRQE News 13 asked the Albuquerque Police Department if it’s making a concerted effort to crack down on jaywalkers around the ART stations, but did not get a clear answer.