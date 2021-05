NEW YORK CITY (CBS Newspath) - The latest mask guidance from the CDC has been a mixed bag for millions of families. People who are fully vaccinated can take off their masks in most places, but where does that leave children too young for the vaccine?

50% of Americans are fully vaccinated and taking off their masks, according to the CDC. But the shots are not yet approved for children under 12. And parents worry unmasked crowds are putting their kids at risk. Aaron Neigher is a parent and says, “There seems to be a lot of unknown information about little kids and how the virus impacts them. So, you know, like just as a parent it's hard not to worry."