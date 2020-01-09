January 9 Morning Rush: Person of interest in high-profile Texas case has ties to New Mexico

1.A private investigator from Texas is asking for tips in New Mexico to help solve a high-profile murder case. Back in 2010, 13-year-old Hailey Dunn went missing from her mother’s home in Colorado City, Texas. Her body was found near a lake and close to her home, two years later. The mother’s boyfriend, Shawn Adkins was a person of interest. He told investigators he had been staying with a friend the night she disappeared. Now, Hailey’s father and a private investigator are tracing Adkins’ ties to New Mexico.

Full story: Person of interest in high-profile Texas case has ties to New Mexico

2. With the legislative session days away, a state lawmaker is pushing for students to get excused mental health days. Dona Ana County Democrat Raymundo Lara is proposing legislation that would give each student one excused non-sick day absence per year.

Full story: New Mexico lawmaker proposes ‘mental health days’ for students

3. This morning is starting out warmer than yesterday morning, with breezy winds on the east side of the state. Cloud cover is moving in ahead of the next system that will move in tonight, bringing snow showers to the state. Showers will start in the NW and W side of the state by this evening, and spread to central NM by Friday morning.

Full story: Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. A local group is putting their talents to work to help the wildlife crisis caused by raging wildfires in Australia. Through social media, Barbara Brown has found craft groups to crochet, knit, or sew mittens and pouches for injured animals. It’s estimated now that as many as a billion animals have been killed or displaced in the fires. The group hopes their work will help save the survivors now being treated for burns.

Full story: New Mexico residents sewing and crocheting pouches, wraps for millions of animals injured in Australia wildfires

5. If you’re in the market for some work, the Isotopes are holding a job fair next week for the upcoming season. The Isotopes are expanding the job fair to two nights, next Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Full story: Albuquerque Isotopes to host annual job fair

Top Morning Stories