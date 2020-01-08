January 8 Morning Rush: Roswell police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old after mother found dead

1.An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old from Roswell after authorities discovered the child’s mother murdered. Authorities say the boy’s mother, Isela Sanchez was found murdered at a home on East Forest Street. The alert was issued on Tuesday for the boy who was last seen on Sunday at home. Authorities believe the boy may have been taken by his father, 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira who is a suspect in the murder and abduction of the child. Police say Rico-Ruvira could be driving a maroon GMC Yukon with a turquoise plate with the number MNF231.

2. New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich is sponsoring legislation to prevent war with Iran who launched more than a dozen missiles at two U.S. military bases overnight Tuesday. Iranian state TV reports the missiles were revenge for last week’s killing of General Qassem Soleimani. Early reports from U.S. officials say there were no American casualties. Senator Heinrich says his resolution underscores that Congress declares war as laid out in the Constitution. He says, however, the resolution does not prevent the U.S. from defending itself from an imminent attack.

3. Today will be quiet in the metro. Temperatures are cold again this morning but will rebound back into the low 50s by the afternoon. The wind starts to pick up again today, and more clouds move into the state. The next system will move in Thursday, bringing snow showers to Northern NM by Thursday evening. Snow showers spread across western and central NM Thursday night into Friday morning.

4. Parishioners in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe will notice some temporary changes at mass in an effort to limit the spread of flu. The archdiocese is encouraging parishioners to nod and avoid shaking hands or hugging during the sign of peace. Church officials are also asking parishioners not to hold hands when praying the Our Father. Those who are sick are asked to stay home.

5. After a long, tough wait, a New Mexico woman is now on the transplant list after needing a kidney for more than a decade. If she gets the call, this would be her third organ transplant surgery in hopes of saving her life. Venus Lujan has been battling kidney failure for years and has already undergone two previous kidney transplants donated by the family. They didn’t work and once again she’s suffering kidney failure. Once you are added to the national organ transplant waiting list, you may receive an organ fairly quickly or you may wai many years. When she does get the life-saving surgery she’ll be in Phoenix for two to eight weeks.

Top Morning Stories