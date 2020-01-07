January 7 Morning Rush: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque

1.The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for witnesses to a police shooting that happened on Central near San Pedro that left one man dead Monday afternoon. APD says officers saw a man waving a gun around. Investigators say officers moved in and identified themselves as police. It’s unclear exactly what happened at that point but police say at least one officer opened fire, killing the man. Witnesses say they heard several shots. Authorities have yet to identify the man who was killed. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call 242-COPS.

Full story: Officer-involved shooting closes Central near San Pedro

2. A Lobo basketball player is fighting allegations that he tried to rape a 20-year-old woman. According to an APD police report, the woman says after a night of drinking in August, Carlton Bragg held her down and kissed her. She told police she was afraid she was going to be raped and recorded the alleged incident on her phone. Bragg has not been charged with a crime. He was suspended for three games but has since been cleared to play.

Full story: Lobo basketball player Carlton Bragg accused of attempted rape

3. This morning is starting out with very cold temperatures, so make sure to wear your warm coat and at least some gloves as you head out the door. However, temperatures will be mild by the afternoon, with high temperatures warming above average. The wind will be much lighter today, and sky conditions will be sunny. Clouds return Wednesday, and the next winter storm arrives Thursday to Friday.

Full story: Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. A new ad campaign is convincing many to join the ranks of the Albuquerque Police Department as they unveiled a new recruitment video on social media. It uses current officers to highlight what it means to be an officer and the journey it takes to become one. It’s all part of the mayor’s goal to add hundreds of officers over the next few years. Other new incentives the department is offering are free child care for single parents during the training academy, free gym memberships and helping to pay off student loan debt.

Full story: Albuquerque Police offers new incentives to join APD

5. Two local actors are getting ready for major roles in a new thriller filmed in New Mexico. Marie Wagenman and Shylo Molina are celebrating leading roles in “Grace” staring big names like Kristin Davis and Dermot Mulroney. Starring as twins Alexandra and Sam Morrison, it’s a rare chance for locals to be cast in leading roles. Both say it was great getting to work together but looking towards the future, Marie wants to be a doctor and zoologist, while Shylo hopes to be an astrophysicist.

Full story: Local kids starring in new thriller filmed in New Mexico

Top Morning Stories