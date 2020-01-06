January 6 Morning Rush: Police investigate death in southeast Albuquerque

1.Albuquerque police are investigating a death after responding to reports of a shooting in southeast Albuquerque on Sunday night. Video from around 10 p.m. shows a mobile home at the scene in the area of Wyoming and Zuni. Officers discovered a deceased male upon arriving.

Full story: APD investigates death in southeast Albuquerque

2. An investigation is underway to see if the driver of an ART bus followed proper procedure after a fight broke out on the bus. The incident happened on Saturday near the Central and Unser transit station. The bus driver doesn’t intervene. The city says that’s because ART drivers are supposed to inform transit security in these types of situations.

Full story: City reviewing response to ART bus brawl

3. Temperatures are cooling down today behind a cold front. You’ll notice a 5-10 degree difference in the north and central parts of the state, including ABQ. Wind will be breezy today, at 10-20 mph, with some gusts over 25 mph. The weather is staying quiet until the end of the week.

Full story: Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis wants to hold APD more accountable and is proposing to launch a public safety committee. Davis says the committee would question APD each month to check in on crime statistics, police staffing, and the department’s progress with DOJ reforms. Davis says the meetings would inform the council on how to fund the department. If passed, the committee could be established by next month.

Full story: City councilor aims to establish public safety committee

5. The new year is bringing big changes for community members in need with a local nonprofit constructing new gardens. Food is Free Albuquerque is launching an accessible garden program this spring. Right now, they’re in need of local businesses to help sponsor gardens, by donating funds for the materials as well as nominations of people to build the gardens for.

Full story: Food is Free Albuquerque launching accessible garden program for community members in need

Top Morning Stories