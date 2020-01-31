January 31 Morning Rush: Gordon Bernell School in danger of shutting down, funding needed for adult diploma programs

1 An Albuquerque school providing high school diplomas for adults is in danger of shutting down. The Gordon Bernell Charter School says it needs funding to continue helping students 22 and older. Last year, an age cap was placed, limiting L-12 funding for students up to the age of 21. The school is hoping House Bill 152 passes to secure higher education funding that could be used to school students 22 or older which is 80% of the individuals they serve.

Full story: Gordon Bernell School in danger of shutting down, funding needed for adult diploma programs

2. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are naming two of the people involved in a deadly crash after their car crashed Wednesday. BCSO reports the driver of the car, 18-year-old Carlos Hernandez was speeding as deputies tried to pull him over near Bridge and Atrisco. Hernandez crashed into another car, killing him and another unnamed passenger. A third passenger, 21-year-old Angelic McKeller was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the other vehicle is still recovering.

Full story: BCSO identifies 2 involved in deadly southwest Albuquerque vehicle pursuit

3. This morning a quick-moving, snowy system is moving through southeast New Mexico. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Eddy and Lee Counties until 11 AM, with up to 2″ of snow possible, however, Chaves County and surrounding areas could see snow accumulation as well, and roads will become slick with snow and slush. This system will move south through the morning, exiting by mid-morning.

Full story: Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. A transportation group says it’s critical New Mexico roads get repaired. The report by TRIP, a transportation research nonprofit says at least 54% of major roads in the state are in poor condition. The report says there is a total of $2.8 billion in unfunded projects. That includes an overhaul of I-25 from the Sunport to the Big-I which is costing around $500 million. Some lawmakers are arguing surplus oil money should be spent on repairs but there’s no specific plan for a resolution.

Full story: Report shows critical need for road funding in New Mexico

5. This weekend, there’s help to get you home safe after the Big Game. The “Take a Ride on Us” campaign is offering a $10 Uber credit in the metro area. The offer is valid Sunday, February 2 through Monday, February 3 at 3 a.m.

Full story: NMDOT wants residents to ‘Take a Ride on Us’ after the Big Game

Top Morning Stories