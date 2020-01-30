January 30 Morning Rush: Police search for suspect in deadly SE Albuquerque shooting

1 APD is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in southeast Albuquerque on Wednesday. Around 3 p.m., officers responded to a shooting scene near San Pedro and Kathryn. When officers arrived they discovered a man who was dead. Police are now trying to track down the shooter who witnesses say took off on foot.

2. A UNM student-athlete is taking responsibility for throwing a party where two people were shot. JaQuan Lyle is currently suspended from the Lobo basketball team for his involvement with the party where dozens of people broke doors, windows, and furniture inside the house he had rented for the night. The party happened over the weekend at an Airbnb off Chama Street near Louisiana and Lomas. Wednesday night, Lyle took to Twitter admitting he had rented the home. The Airbnb property has a strict no party policy. One woman was shot in the leg, the other was shot in the ankle and both are expected to recover. Lyle has been suspended for two games.

3. This morning, snow showers are exiting the east side of the state, and there may be some slick spots on the roads. Most of New Mexico is waking up dry this morning and will see mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures will be seasonal, except for the east, where temps will be cooler than normal. Winds will pick up during the afternoon and evening, ahead of the next system which will move in tonight.

4. Adult nights at Explora are becoming so popular that they have now planned out their entire 2020 schedule. Organizers say they’re fun, affordable, and so far are bringing in a lot of money for the museum. Explora has put on ‘adults only’ nights for a few years, but it wasn’t until recently that they started adding themes like bees, creatures that glow, and even the science of alcohol. There are 18+ nights planned every other month on the odd-numbered months of the year.

5. You will soon be able to check out some funk art from the twentieth century at the Albuquerque Museum. The new exhibit called “Cartoon Formalism” features artists like Andy Warhol and Richard Diebenkorn who were known for breaking the traditional rules of fine art. The exhibit’s curator says it’s a good complement to another show at the museum right now featuring psychedelic rock poster art that arose around the same time.

