January 3 Morning Rush: Teen girls caught throwing rocks at cars across Albuquerque

1.The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a group of girls caught on multiple surveillance cameras, throwing giant rocks at cars. Late Wednesday night, people across the Westgate area woke up to the sound of their car windows shattering. A neighbor posted the incident on Facebook, with others submitting videos of similar damage. Police say they had at least five vandalism calls in the Westgate area between 10:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. The suspects were last seen at a nearby Circle K in a white car without a license plate.

2. The University of New Mexico is now the target of a lawsuit by suspended UNM basketball player JJ Caldwell. HE was indefinitely suspended from the Lobo basketball team last month after being accused of beating his ex-girlfriend who is not a UNM student. Caldwell is still not officially charged with a crime, and his attorney is hoping to keep it that way. The university said he couldn’t have a hearing until after the holidays. The district attorney’s office is reviewing the case. UNM says they have not been served yet and cannot comment on the case.

3. Snow and rain has moved out of New Mexico this morning, leaving snowy and icy roads in northern NM. Temperatures will stay cool today, but sunshine returns and the wind will lighten up. A weekend warm-up is on the way as high pressure builds back into the southwest. The weather is staying quiet and dry all weekend as well.

4. Sunport renovations are scheduled to be completed in February. That’s according to a Sunport official who says the total cost comes in at $32.4 million which is about $2 million over budget. Officials say the project is also 18-months behind schedule/ Crews have been working to upgrade the ticketing areas and baggage claims since early 2017.

5. A new digital art project is providing entertainment for families. Starting on Friday night, you can see the work of local artists in a new way. Lighten Up Albuquerque is a new festival put on by Electric Playhouse, the city, and Epson. For the next five weeks, Albuquerque landmarks like the KiMo and Railyards will have artists’ work projected on them through light. Friday night’s display at the KiMo will begin at 7 p.m. during the Art Walk.

Top Morning Stories