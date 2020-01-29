January 29 Morning Rush: Woman fatally struck by ART bus west of UNM

1 APD is investigating a deadly crash involving an ART bus. Witnesses say a young woman rushed into the street on Central around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night and was run over. Witnesses told police the woman was being belligerent and people were trying to keep her out of the road before she laid down in the street and rolled into the bus lane. The bus driver says it happened so quickly they didn’t have a chance to brake. Police are trying to gather more information including the woman’s name and why she was in the area.

2. An Albuquerque mother is making a public plea asking whoever stole her baby’s ashes to return them. April Sanchez says her 10-week-old son Felix died in 2015. Years later, she ordered a custom starfish keepsake to store his ashes. The order was supposed to arrive on Saturday but never came. Postal inspectors think her mail carrier may have been tricked by someone claiming to be a relative.

3. This morning is starting off with very cold temperatures, and mostly dry conditions. Snow is starting to develop in west, northwest and north NM. This will continue to build in through the morning and could cause slick road conditions throughout the day. Albuquerque will be mainly dry today, with a slight chance for some afternoon and evening showers.

4. A metro area family is searching for help after they say they found their chihuahua dead not far from their home. The Jackson family let their four dogs out in the backyard in the North Valley near Alameda and the Rio Grande last week. They grew concerned when their dog Diesel didn’t come back and within minutes found the dog shot dead down the street. The family claims that Animal Control isn’t helping with the case and told them the dog’s body had been disposed before confirming it was a gunshot that killed him. The family is now asking neighbors to come forward if they saw anything.

5. Some local contractors are working on homes in Albuquerque deemed nuisance properties. Many homes have been vacant for years and are in bad shape with neighbors calling them eyesores. While the contractors are helping out the city from having to tear down these properties, neighbors’ property values could potentially go up. Just this month, nine nuisance properties are now in compliance with about 300 that still need work.

Top Morning Stories