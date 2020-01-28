January 28 Morning Rush: Adoptive father testified accused rapist was abused as child

1 The Albuquerque man accused of raping a woman on a jogging trail is scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday. Earlier this month, 23-year-old Angel Gurule was arrested for the attack and rape of a woman jogging along the bosque four years ago. A family tree DNA database helped lead investigators to him. On Tuesday, Gurule’s adoptive father described his childhood as filled with abuse and surrounded by drugs.

2. UNM Athletics and Albuquerque police are still looking into what happened after a shooting at a house party that resulted in one woman being shot in the leg while another person was shot in the ankle. Both victims are supposed to be okay. The party reportedly was attended by Lobo student-athletes and happened early Sunday morning on Chama Street near Lomas and Louisiana. UNM’s Athletics Director Eddie Nunez called the incident a “serious matter”. APD hasn’t made any arrests in the shooting or said anything about the people involved.

3. Rain and snow continues to move out of eastern New Mexico this morning, and some slick road conditions are possible. The wintry weather is expected to move out of the state by the end of the morning commute, and skies will clear through the day.

4. Residents in one part of New Mexico are warning others to be aware of loose dogs. A Placitas woman says she was recently attacked while walking her dog and it wasn’t the first time. There’s only one animal control officer in that part of Sandoval County, covering Placitas to Cuba. Sandoval County says they do have plans to expand their animal control and get more officers.

5. Season ticket sales for Lobo football are seeing a spike after word that former head football coach Rocky Long is returning. He’s coming back as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under new Head Coach Rocky Gonzales. The UNM ticket office says they’ve been getting a good amount of people making deposits on season tickets for the 2020 football season. Long is a three-time Mountain West Coach of the Year, has the most wins in UNM history, and more wins than anyone in the Mountain West.

Top Morning Stories