January 27 Morning Rush: Proposed bill will create programs for hungry New Mexico college students in need

1 A state lawmaker says college students are going hungry because they can barely afford to go to school. She is now proposing a pilot program on college campuses to help pay for students to have access to fresh, healthy food. State Rep. Joanne Ferrary from Las Cruces is behind the proposal and says the pilot programs would depend on the university’s need from food banks or giving campus dining the opportunity to save leftover food for students.

Full story: Proposed bill will create programs for hungry New Mexico college students in need

2. New Mexico State Police have canceled a Missing Endangered Advisory for an Albuquerque man. Scott Freeman, 61, was last seen on January 17 at his home on Yale Boulevard SE.

Full story: NMSP reports Albuquerque man found safe

3. A cold front is pushing into NM this morning, bringing snow to the mountains, and mix and rain to the lower elevations. Roads will become slick as the precip moves eastward this morning. Central NM will see mainly rain after the morning commute, and eastern NM will see showers during the mid-afternoon through the evening.

Full story: Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. A new video will likely be used in court against the latest driver accused of breaking the law in ART lanes. APD says 20-year-old Jorge Garcia Rodgriguez was weaving in and out of the bus route near Central and University last month. Police say he smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and failed sobriety tests.

Full story: Video shows man appearing to fail breath tests following ART arrest

5. This week, Angel Fire Resort will hold its 41st and final World Shovel Race Championships. Organizers made the decision after seeing a loss of interest from competitors and spectators over the years. This week, the resort will start a new, Coney Island-style winter carnival tradition it’s hoping will appeal to families.

Full story: Angel Fire to hold final shovel racing event

Top Morning Stories