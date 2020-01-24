January 24 Morning Rush: Suspect injured, in-custody after officer-involved shooting in southwest Albuquerque

1 Friday morning Albuquerque police will remain at the scene near 98th and Gibson as they investigate an officer-involved shooting. Residents in the area say they woke up to gunshots around midnight. Police say officers were in the area investigating a shooting and when they tried to make an arrest, the suspect shot at them. At least one officer fired back, injuring the suspect. He was taken to the hospital but has since been treated and was taken into custody by police. Investigators say they are also looking into property damage he caused in the area which involves several different scenes.

2. APD is searching for two teens who they say broke into a home and shot a man in the leg. Police say the pair smashed a sliding glass door and entered a home near 98th and Tower on Thursday. A man who lives at the residence allegedly confronted them and police say he was shot in the leg. The teens ran off.

3. This morning is quiet, with no big weather worries as you head out the door! There’s a small chance for fog in the valleys of the northern and western mountains. Temperatures are starting out around 32 and below across the whole state, so make sure to bundle up.

4. Medical students in New Mexico could soon have thousands of dollars invested in them to practice in underserved areas as House Bill 159 looks to pull $500,000 from the General Fund to give to UNM for the new program.

5. You can now see a professional golfer from New Mexico starring ina new ad campaign. Gerina Piller is an Olympian, professional golfer, and Roswell native. She’s now the face for the LPGA’s #DriveOn campaign.

Top Morning Stories