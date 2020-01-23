January 23 Morning Rush: State Police, FBI investigate attack against New Mexico teenager

1 The FBI is now reviewing disturbing video of three teens girls that shows them attack another in Española. Federal officials are looking for the group in the video that is believed to have happened at an Española skate park on New Year’s Day. Three girls are seen punching and kicking the girl for nearly a minute. They then reportedly threw her in a trunk and took her to another location where she was attacked again. An FBI spokesperson says they’re involved because part of the assault may have happened on Pueblo land. Anyone with information regarding the video and attack is asked to call authorities.

2. Crews are at the scene of a fire in a building in Nob Hill. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. at the Skyway building on Central and Richmond. There’s no word yet on any injuries or how the fire may have started.

3. This morning, we are waking up with clear skies for most of the state, aside from some mountain and valley spots to the north and west that are seeing patchy dense fog. Today will be dry, mostly to partly sunny, with near average temperatures.

4. Ahead of baseball’s opening day in April, major upgrades are already in the works at Isotopes Park. The most noticeable upgrade is more netting as poles and cables are already in place to hold more than 300 extra feet of netting that will be added. As the Isotopes and New Mexico United share the stadium, officials are considering some other improvements for soccer fans. Officials say the netting will stay up during United games since taking it down would be costly. No word on if temporary seating will be added to the outfield during United games.

5. Actor Penn Badgley is bringing his Hollywood experience to students in Albuquerque. He rose to stardom in the CW’s “Gossip Girl” and now stars as a dark, yet charming serial killer on Netflix’s “You”. The Baltimore native says his experience with his Baha’i faith ultimately led him to Albuquerque as he was invited by the Baha’i club of UNM to speak at the Student Union Building on Wednesday night.

