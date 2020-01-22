January 22 Morning Rush: Why an Albuquerque traffic light changed from red to green in seconds

1 A video that appears to be a glitching traffic light at a busy Albuquerque intersection is gaining a lot of attention. A driver and Youtuber captured video of the light at Central and Wyoming switching from green to red then back to green in seconds. The city says there’s a reason for it as all Albuquerque Fire Rescue engines and ambulances have the equipment that lets them freeze or change traffic lights to get through intersections faster.

Full story: Why an Albuquerque traffic light changed from red to green in seconds

2. A New Mexico mother is turning to social media to find out why her teen son was shot dead. Friends and family of the victim are using the hashtag, #JusticeForElijah as 16-year-old Elijah Chavez was fatally shot in Farmington last month. His mother says the family discovered the teen in his room dead and had no idea he had been shot the night before while riding in a car with other kids. Not a single person who witnessed the shooting called 911. Police have arrested a suspect, 15-year-old Xavion Montano who is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Elijah’s mother says she hopes to find out more about the shooting.

Full story: #JusticeForElijah: Family searching for answers in death of Farmington teen

3. The snow and rain has moved out of the state, and only a few more spotty showers are possible on the west side of the state this morning. Patchy dense fog is possible due to all of the ground moisture from yesterday. Be sure to use low beams and take it slow if you come across a dense spot on the roads.

Full story: Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. Voting to replace UNM’s controversial conquistador seal is underway with four newly designed seals to vote on. UNM wants students to have a say in deciding on a new seal as the university received backlash for its former seal which has been replaced with an interim seal since 2017. Now, the school wants to bring in a more permanent emblem. Voting ends this Friday.

Full story: UNM letting people weigh in on new seal

5. The Lobo men’s basketball team are winners after beating San Jose State at home. This comes after the team lost to the Spartans at their previous matchup. UNM is set to take on Nevada in Reno on Saturday.

Full story: Lobos blow out San Jose State with leading scorer out

Top Morning Stories