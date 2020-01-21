January 21 Morning Rush: Winter weather moves across state bringing snow to northern mountains

1 Winter weather is moving across the state from west to east this morning, with snow in the mountains, and wintry mix/rain in the lower elevations. Slick conditions are possible on our main travel routes, including I-40, I-25 and US 550. Precipitation will move into ABQ by around 8 a.m., sticking around and possibly accumulating up to around 1″ in the Foothills, West Mesa and Rio Rancho.

Full story: Winter weather moves across state bringing snow to northern mountains

2. The opening phase of President Trump’s impeachment trial will get underway in the Senate. The jurors, 100 senators must decide whether to remove Trump from office after Democrats accused him of abusing power by leaning on Ukraine for personal political favors. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s laid how his rules, giving each side 24 hours over two days to make their opening statements starting Tuesday.

Full story: Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days

3. Three New Mexico legislators are asking the state attorney general to look into CYFD over closed meetings of a task force. The child protective services task force was created in 2019 to help improve CYFD’s Protection Services Division policies. Now three Republican state representatives are accusing the department of being exclusive and secretive when it comes to who can attend the meetings.

Full story: State lawmakers ask attorney general for CYFD probe over closed meetings

4. The city wants to hear from UNM students and staff regarding the possibility of a homeless shelter being built on university property. University land near Lomas and I-25 is one of five potential places to build the proposed Gateway Center.

Full story: UNM to conduct survey on the location of homeless shelter

5. A New Mexico woman is paying it forward after surviving cancer not once, but twice. Rio Rancho resident Gaenor Thompson is giving back and is behind several projects including making pet beds for animals, and filling handmade stockings during the holidays. Now, she’s sewing handmade clothes for homeless children.

Full story: Rio Rancho cancer survivor paying it forward by giving back to the community

Top Morning Stories