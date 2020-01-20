January 20 Morning Rush: Police arrest man accused of hitting state trooper, killing passenger

1 A man is finally behind bars accused of killing his passenger and injuring a New Mexico State Police officer after driving the wrong way down Unser. Back in October, Dwight Weir admitted to being high on meth when he crossed the center line and plowed into the officer’s patrol car along Unser in Rio Rancho. The officer suffered broken bones, and Weir’s passenger, Mark Marquez died. Police issued a warrant for Weir’s arrest and on Sunday, NMSP found him in an RV on Broadway near I-25.

Full story: Police arrest man accused of hitting state trooper, killing passenger

2. The City of Española is trying to pass a proposed amendment to the Safe Haven Law, allowing a mother to surrender their newborn anonymously. The amendment would let the mother place their baby into a special temperature-regulated box at public buildings like firehouses. A silent alarm would be triggered for nearby responders to know a baby was placed inside. The resolution is being considered after a baby was found in the trash.

Full story: Española community hoping to bring in ‘Safe Haven baby boxes’ to protect unwanted newborns

3. Today is going to be another quiet day, with seasonal temperatures, light winds and increasing cloud cover. The next winter storm will move in by early tomorrow morning, bringing widespread rain, mix, and snow to the state.

Full story: Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. On Wednesday, the Albuquerque City Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution naming a fire station after late City Councilor Ken Sanchez who served the westside for 14 years. Now, two city councilors want to name the fire station near Central and 57th Street as the ‘Ken Sanchez Fire Station 7’.

Full story: Resolution would name fire station in honor former city councilor

5. Many are wondering what’s behind a mystery photo on social media that New Mexico posted over the weekend. The team says to expect an announcement sometime on Monday.

Full story: Fans await New Mexico United announcement on Monday

Top Morning Stories