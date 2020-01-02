January 2 Morning Rush: Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez dies

1.Many are mourning the passing of longtime Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez. Sanchez died on Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency in November. The announcement came from the Sanchez family along with the mayor’s office and fellow city councilors. Sanchez was an Albuquerque city councilor for 14-years primarily representing the west side. Details into what caused his death have not been released. Ken Sanchez was 63-years-old.

2. People in one Albuquerque neighborhood are searching for answers after someone crashed into their cars and took off. Paul Mckeever lives near Gibson and Carlisle. He was driving home from a New Year’s party when he discovered his Jeep had been sideswiped and his neighbor’s car was totaled in the middle of the street. Mckeever says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened on his street but says it’s the most destructive. There were no witnesses or videos of the incident.

3. Snow, mix and rain is moving across the state today, and there are snowy and icy roads where it was coming down overnight. Make sure to give yourself extra time for your morning commute. The messy precipitation is moving to the east, and by midday, everyone west of I-25 should be dry with increasing sunshine, while snow, mix and rain will linger on the east side of the state through the evening.

4. Local background actors are looking to make changes in New Mexico’s booming film industry. The background actors have put together a petition to make sure big companies coming into town have safe and considerate conditions for actors. It covers things like a shelter from the elements between scenes and somewhere safe to keep their belongings while working.

5. Vinyl records are continuing to make a comeback. For the first time in three decades, vinyl records outsold CDs, generating more than $224 million in revenue nationally in 2019. The store manager of Nob Hill shop Astro Zombies says over the last decade, he’s created a whole section for records in the comic book store as younger generations rediscovered the timeless quality of vinyl. According to Billboard, last week was the biggest for vinyl sales this year.

Top Morning Stories