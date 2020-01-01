January 1st Morning Rush: Police investigate after man found dead in northwest Albuquerque

1. Albuquerque police are on scene of the first possible shooting of the year. Police say early Wednesday morning they got calls of gunshots at a home near Ladera and Atrisco in northwest Albuquerque. When they arrived they found a man found dead. Investigators will now begin looking for evidence to help determine who did it. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Full Story: APD investigates possible shooting in northwest Albuquerque

2. A local business is hoping surveillance video will help track down the person responsible for causing a lot of damage to their fleet of company vans. Louie Pino, owner of the Sandwich Company off Carlisle and Canderlaria, says his security cameras captured an unwanted surprise right after Christmas. Video shows a red van pulling in from the opposite side of the road before slamming into Pino’s company vans. The owners are offering a $500 reward to anyone with information.

Full Story: Albuquerque hit and run caught on camera

3. Wednesday will be mainly dry and sunny across the state before the next winter storm moves in.

Full Story: Erica’s New Years Day Forecast

4. The city says more changes will likely come to Albuquerque Rapid Transit lanes. This comes after a dozen crashes in its first month. The city is looking at different options for lane delineation for drivers along the main ART corridor on Central Avenue. The Albuquerque Transit Department has decided to keep lanes near the aquarium blocked moving forward. Director Danny Holcomb says it will help keep that section of the route safer.

Full Story: Changes coming for ART routes in 2020

5. An Albuquerque man is bringing hatch green chile to the Big Apple. Co-owner and Albuquerque native Eric See opened up a cafe in Brooklyn called “The Awkward Scone.” He says the menu is a hit with customers because it’s New Mexican flare. Popular food publications have even listed it on the top 14 hottest brunch spots in New York. See says he gets all of his chile and tortillas directly from New Mexico. His mom ships the items to him.

Full Story: New Mexico cuisine a hit at new Brooklyn cafe

Morning’s Top Stories