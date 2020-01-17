January 17 Morning Rush: Winter weather causes slick roads Friday morning

1 Many roads are snow-packed and icy across the northern half of the state this morning, and in Albuquerque, the roads are wet with potentially icy spots. The winter weather advisory expires at 8 AM this morning, and the winter storm warning for the northern and central mountains will stay in effect until 5 PM tonight. More snow is expected in the northern mountains throughout the day.

Full story: Winter weather causes slick roads Friday morning

2. Some parts of New Mexico are waking up to slick roads on Friday. There are more than 100 delays and closings across the state Friday including Albuquerque Public Schools and Rio Ranco Public Schools which are on a two-hour delay.

Full story: PHOTOS: Winter weather causes difficult driving in northern New Mexico on Friday

3. A man accused in a four-year-old south valley cold case is behind bars and detectives are crediting a genealogy website for the break. Angel Gurule, 23, is now charged for the rape of a woman who went jogging on a bosque trail in December of 2015. Last summer, the sheriff’s office received a grant to use genealogy technology to pull DNA from ancestry sites like 23 and Me. Authorities say a distant cousin of Gurule led police to him and after getting Gurule’s DNA off a styrofoam cup, they got a match. Gurule admitted to the crime.

Full story: Genealogy matching used to make first arrest of its kind in New Mexico

4. People in the metro are using a New Year’s tradition to honor the legacy of a young murder victim. This weekend, many will take the ‘Polar Plunge’ for Shanta Hanish and a new scholarship fund inspired by the teen’s passion for teaching kids to swim. Shanta’s boyfriend is accused of killing Shanta and her mother last summer. Last month, the City of Albuquerque launched the Shanta Strong Swim Fund in honor of the young woman who was a longtime city lifeguard. Donations from the Polar Plunge will help provide swim lessons for underserved kids and will also help feed the penguins and polar bears at the zoo.

Full story: City of Albuquerque hosting first polar plunge in honor of late lifeguard Shanta Hanish

5. If you’re planning to watch Disney’s new film, “Stargirl”, you’ll see work done by a local makeup artist. The new film was shot in New Mexico and Ashlynne Padilla helped to bring it to life.

Full story: Albuquerque make-up artist shares ‘Stargirl’ experience

Top Morning Stories