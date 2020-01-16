January 16 Morning Rush: Snow, rain move north across New Mexico on Thursday

1. Rain, wintry mix and snow are moving north this morning, causing school delays and potentially slick road conditions through the commute. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect across the northern half of NM through Friday.

2. Roswell police report a man is dead after shooting at Roswell police. Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington says that on Wednesday night, a man pulled out a gun at the mall in Roswell. When Roswell police arrived at the scene, the man shot at officers before running into a ditch and turning the gun on himself. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. All of the officers are unharmed. Authorities have not said if the suspect intended to shoot anyone at the mall.

3. The investigation by the state fire marshal continues after a mobile home fire in Bernalillo. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near 528 and Idalia. Crews from Sandoval County and the Bernalillo Fire Department were at the scene. It’s unclear where the fire started, but a mobile home and surrounding storage buildings did catch fire. While the flames have been put out, crews are still monitoring hot spots. No injuries were reported.

4. A new Albuquerque Fire Rescue program is making it easier for crews to get to emergencies faster. They’re partnering with security officers to help people who are possibly unconscious in a public space, known as a 32-Bravo call. They say these can usually be calls for someone just sleeping, now those will be handled by the city’s security officers. They’re freeing AFR up and improving response time to higher need calls.

5. If you are looking for a job, Thursday is the last day of the Isotopes’ job fair. The event is from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Isotopes Park.

