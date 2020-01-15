January 15 Morning Rush: Video shows car burglars raid Albuquerque neighborhood

1.Authorities in Albuquerque are hoping to find suspects in a recent car burglary spree before they strike again, Ring cameras in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood near Rio Grande and Indian School captured at least two people breaking into cars and taking what they could from inside on Sunday morning. One victim says the thieves took a gym bag, purse, and $20.

Full story: Video shows car burglars raid Albuquerque neighborhood

2. Bernalillo County says it still welcomes refugees following a county commission meeting Tuesday where commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that will continue helping refugees resettle.

Full story: Bernalillo County says refugees are still welcome

3. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 30s and 40s for most of the state due to cloud cover moving in. Skies will be partly sunny through the AM, with increasing cloud cover for the afternoon and evening.

Full story: Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. Residents in a University-area neighborhood in Albuquerque are worried after someone stole a stop sign. The sign went missing near Stanford and Garfield in an area where neighbors say a lot of cars pass through. The city says they have nearly 4,500 miles of road to look after and weren’t aware of the missing sign until KRQE News 13 called them on Tuesday.

Full story: Stop sign goes missing in Albuquerque neighborhood

5. A creation from the minds behind Meow Wolf is helping local children with special needs. Students at Chatterbox Speech Therapy in Los Ranchos spend the day working on their language development and speech therapists have recently looked to local art-collective Meow Wolf for help. The Santa Fe-based art collective has a product called ‘experience tubes’ which creates a fun way to connect with others in a new way. While they’re typically used for fun for Meow Wolf guests, Chatterbox is using them to help the kids learn.

Full story: Local speech therapy clinic uses Meow Wolf creation in exercises

Top Morning Stories