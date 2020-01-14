January 14 Morning Rush: Police identify Albuquerque carjacking suspect

1.An Albuquerque man could soon be charged after police found items in his home linked to a carjacking. Back in November, surveillance video caught the terrifying incident when a 17-year-old high school student was leaving for school. The video shows a masked man approach him outside his northeast heights home, point a gun at him, and then take off with his car. Police now believe that man is Miguel Chavez, a convicted felon who was on probation during the alleged incidents.

Full story: Police identify Albuquerque carjacking suspect

2. Albuquerque police are making sure that anyone selling a gun is obeying a new law. That new bill requires background checks for all gun sales in New Mexico including private and person-to-person sales. The Albuquerque Police Department says it called 50 people on Monday to arrange gun sales and to see if the seller would mention the background check as part of the sale. Fourteen people needed warnings about the new law.

Full story: APD launches gun sale background check sting operation

3. Temperatures are starting out primarily in the 20s and 30s across the state this morning, with light wind. Through today, we will see the wind picking up on the east side of the state again, but especially in the northeast. That is where there will be a Red Flag Warning in effect from 12 PM to 5 PM today, due to 40 mph wind gusts and low relative humidity.

Full story: Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. For the next month, you will see more State Police officers driving along the interstates in Albuquerque, making sure drivers are safe. The Albuquerque Police Department reached out to NMSP asking for more help along I-25 and I-40 during morning and evening rush hours. Typically, there are only two State Police officers patrolling the interstates but for the next 30 days, there will be 12.

Full story: State Police boost presence along Albuquerque’s interstates

5. The goal of a New Mexico man is to bring history back to life. Jim Terr has created an audiobook based on the rough history of Las Vegas, New Mexico. Originally a classic book, “Wildest of the Wild West” takes readers and now listeners to the outlaw and gunslinger history of Las Vegas.

Full story: New audiobook bringing ‘wild west’ history of Las Vegas, NM to life

Top Morning Stories