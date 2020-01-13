January 13 Morning Rush: Carlton Bragg removed from UNM team after DWI and possession of marijuana arrest

1.Many on social media are reacting to the news that Lobo basketball player Carlton Bragg is off the team. Bragg’s last shot with the Lobos comes after Albuquerque police stopped him at a DWI checkpoint on Sunday morning. Officers say he admitted to drinking wine and did poorly on a field sobriety test. Police charged him with aggravated DWI and then found marijuana on him. Bragg recently came back from a suspension after being accused of attempted rape though he’s yet to be charged in that case.

2. The Albuquerque Police Department will get a helping hand from New Mexico State Police starting Monday as officers will be out in full force across the metro. Officers will be conducting targeted operations on I-25 and I-40 in Bernalillo County.

3. Temperatures are cold this morning, but most of the state is waking up dry with no problems on the roads. Snow showers are light in the northern mo mountains, and light snow will continue throughout the day for the San Juan Mtns and Tusas Mtns. A winter weather advisory remains in effect. Wind will pick up today, especially on the east side of the state.

4. An Albuquerque family is hoping a Kickstarter campaign will help make their dream of opening a baking shop a reality. The owners of Ihatov specialize in artisan breads in Nob Hill. The campaign is looking to raise $12,000 in 45 days. The new shop is located at the corner of Central and Tulane and is expected to open in mid-February.

5. Construction continues along I-25 as the south off-ramp to eastbound Gibson will be closed Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the next three weeks. NMDOT is encouraging drivers to take a detour from University to Avenida Cesar Chavez.

