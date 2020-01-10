January 10 Morning Rush: Charges filed against man accused of murdering Roswell woman, kidnapping son

1.The search continues for a missing 3-year-old boy as details are revealed about the murder of his mother. Family members found Isela Sanchez’s body in her home on Tuesday. Roswell police say her 8-year-old daughter thought she was sleeping because he would not wake up. However, investigators say the mother had been strangled. Police say her boyfriend Jorge Rico Ruvira took more than $1,000 out of the bank after the murder. There’s an arrest warrant out for Rico Ruvira more murder and the amber alert for Sanchez’ 3-year-old son Osiel. Police believe he could be driving a maroon GMC Yukon with a turquoise license plate with the number MNF231.

2. As New Mexico deals with a spike in flu cases, a New Mexico toddler has died from pediatric influenza for the first time this flu season. The New Mexico Department of Health reports a one-year-old boy from Roosevelt County died from the illness. The department now says 52 people have died statewide from pneumonia and the flu since October. They also say flu hospitalizations for children 4 and under are currently more than double the national average. The department is encouraging parents to vaccinate children over six months old as soon as possible.

3. Snow showers are moving across the state this morning, causing snow-packed and icy roadways. To the south and east, temperatures are at or above freezing, causing that snow to turn to rain and mix. Give yourself extra time for the AM commute. The system bringing the messy precipitation will move east through the day, allowing skies to clear west through the midday, and snow to linger on in eastern NM through the evening.

4. A Japanese artist is bringing her work to the Duke City, hoping to inspire others to reuse and recycle. Sakaya Ganz’s three-dimensional work is made up of common items, usually just thrown away like forks, spatulas, and even traffic cone flashers. Ganz says she often finds the items for her art in thrift stores and hopes to inspire others to think twice about throwing out items in the trash. You can see the exhibit Friday night at the Museum of Natural Science and History and get a tour with Ganz herself.

5. An Albuquerque food truck will soon get more traffic after being recognized as one of the best in the country. Yelp recently released it’s Top Ten Places to eat in 2020. Coming in at 56 is Dia de Los TaKos that opened last year and has garnered nearly 100 reviews with a 5-star rating average on the review website.

Top Morning Stories