James Monroe Middle School program leads the way in Esports education

WATCH: Full interview with middle school educator and Esports coach Miles Harvey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Playing video games is a popular hobby for so many kids and now, some middle school students are getting the opportunity to play them at school. James Monroe Middle School in Albuquerque is home to the first middle school Esports team in the state.

On top of being on the Esports team, players will also get a chance to work on STEM-related coursework that’s related to e-sports and the gaming industry. Middle school educator and Esports coach, Miles Harvey discusses all of the benefits of Esports and the growth this program has seen this far.

For more information on gaming education, visit Miles Harvey’s website, Miles of Learning.

