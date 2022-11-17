ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who challenged police officers to a fight back in 2017 took a plea deal Thursday. The deal will allow him to avoid jail time.

In July of 2017, Robert Martinez was arrested after he tried to fight an Albuquerque Police Department (APD) officer at a gas station near San Mateo and Menaul. This was just before he did a few jumping jacks and challenged a second officer to fight.

On Thursday, Martinez pleaded guilty to battery upon a peace officer, battery upon a health care worker, and assault upon a police officer.

Under the plea agreement, Martinez was facing four years behind bars, but Judge Baca-Miller suspended that sentence. He will be required to do one year of supervised probation instead.