Jackson Wink MMA Academy looks to acquire corporate sponsor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The famous Jackson Wink MMA Academy is opening itself up for corporate sponsors.

Co-owner Greg Jackson says they are open to selling the naming rights. He says this could give them international exposure.

“I think we want to all rise together, and we want to make sure that we as a group help each other out. The businesses will help us out, we’ll help the businesses out, and we’ll all kind of come up together,” Jackson said.

Jackson says they’ve already received interest from potential sponsors, but there are no official offers on the table yet.