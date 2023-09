ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents and students at a middle school in northeast Albuquerque got the chance to see the upgrades that were put in over the summer.

Jackson Middle School received 23 classrooms, two computer labs, and a teachers’ lounge, among other things in a new classroom building.

Principal Tracy Straub said students were excited to be in a new building when they saw the completed project, and it’s already made a difference in the student’s learning environment.