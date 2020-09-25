ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Sunport is getting some praise. It’s in the top five for customer satisfaction according to the consumer analyst company J.D. Power. The agency looked at six factors including arrivals and departures, security and facilities. The Sunport scored 826 out of a possible 1,000 points.
Latest Local News
- J.D. Power study: Sunport 4th best mid-sized airport
- Charges filed against property owner over shed homes
- Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast
- Albuquerque man believes online deliveries could be scam
- Horse rescues seeing increase in owner surrenders during pandemic