J.D. Power study: Sunport 4th best mid-sized airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Albuquerque Sunport is getting some praise. It’s in the top five for customer satisfaction according to the consumer analyst company J.D. Power. The agency looked at six factors including arrivals and departures, security and facilities. The Sunport scored 826 out of a possible 1,000 points.

Latest Local News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss