Izaiah Garcia trial enters day 8; defense prepares to bring detectives back to stand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of the man accused of fatally shooting a teen during a homecoming party will continue Friday morning. Izaiah Garcia, 20, is facing first-degree murder, aggravated assault and evidence tampering charges for his role in the 2019 shooting.

Jurors heard more forensic evidence against Garcia, accused of shooting 17-year-old Sean Markey outside a party. Thursday, firearms expert Michael Haag with the Albuquerque Police Department explained how they connected the bullet to Garcia’s gun and what position they believe Markey was in when he was shot.

The prosecutors, on behalf of the state, wrapped their case late Thursday afternoon. The trial is now in the hands of Garcia’s defense lawyers, who are recalling detectives to the stand, including Det. Andrea Ortiz with APD’s Crime Scene Unit. Judge Loveless originally expected the trial to wrap on time by Friday afternoon, but it’s unclear if that is still the case.