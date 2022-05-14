ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There were ‘Bans off our Bodies’ protests around the country speaking out against the leaked Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, including in Albuquerque. Hundreds were out at the Morningside Park Saturday morning opposing the leaked opinion.

They want New Mexico to make abortion a constitutional right and are calling for the Supreme Court to be abolished. “Nine unelected and undemocratically appointed judges, six of whom are men with no medical background or expertise on women’s reproductive rights and health, are attempting to take away autonomy that women have,” said Alyssa Doublet with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

On Wednesday, the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would have preserved abortion access nationwide, was blocked in the Senate, leading to similar protests nationwide.

“It’s a scary, horrible decision that anyone has to make and it’s a really controversial issue. I just wish that people would understand it’s about loving and freedom and not men making choices for everybody else,” said protester Leona Easley.