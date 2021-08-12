“It’s a girl!”: BioPark asks for help naming baby hippo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zookeepers have finally been able to determine the sex of the hippo born at the BioPark back on July 19. Staff was keeping their distance so mother and baby could bond.
Thursday, they posted the news, saying they are 99 percent sure it’s a girl. But since the baby is thriving and healthy, vets will not need a closer look.
Now the BioPark Society is looking for the public’s help naming her. They plan to post details on the naming contest on Friday.