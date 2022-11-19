ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting at the University of New Mexico’s (UNM) campus left a student dead and sent a New Mexico State University (NMSU) basketball player to the hospital. Police are now searching for two others they believe are involved.

According to police, the fatal shooting happened off Girard Blvd. near Coronado Hall on UNM’s campus.

“I was sleeping, and I woke up and heard banging and I look out the window. Catastrophe,” said Kyle, a UNM student who lives near where the shooting happened.

UNM said around 3 a.m. Saturday, there was an altercation between four people, including a 19-year-old UNM student and a 21-year-old NMSU basketball player. The altercation led to shots being fired.

Police stated the 19-year-old was pronounced deceased on scene. The NMSU basketball player was also shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries.

“Hearing gunshots isn’t something to be surprised at,” said Lee, another UNM student.

“It’s a daily thing around here,” added Kyle.

KRQE’s sister station in El Paso, KTSM, has confirmed with sources at NMSU that the basketball player is Mike Peake, a junior at NMSU. Some UNM students told KRQE Saturday, they felt UNM left them in the dark by providing very little information.

“They didn’t tell us pretty much anything. We got an email and text. That’s it.” said Crow, a UNM student.

UNM President Garnett S. Stokes, released a statement Saturday, saying, “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual.” He also addressed the criticism of campus communication, noting the delayed communication caused anxiety and concern. He said he wished they could have been more transparent as the day went on. The statement said there will be counseling services provided for students.

UNM said the NMSU basketball player is in stable condition; the19-year-old has not been identified by police yet.

Police are still searching for two people who fled the scene heading east wearing all-black clothing. Crime stoppers are offering up to a $2,500 reward for anonymous tips that help with the investigation.

Police said the NMSU bus carrying students for the game, which was canceled, was stopped on I-25 near the Fort Craig rest area as part of the ongoing investigation. The bus has since been released. Police are still investigating the incident.