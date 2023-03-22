ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is revealing a bit more about the first penguin to be born at the zoo. In a video posted to Facebook Wednesday morning, penguin keepers finally revealed the baby penguin’s sex.

It’s a boy! The newer gentoo penguin chick was born on November 22, but is still without a name.

There are three types of penguins at the BioPark, including macaroni, gentoo and king penguins. The chick represents the first penguin ever born inside the exhibit since it opened at the Zoo in July 2019 and likely the first penguin ever born in Albuquerque.

Penguin keepers say people can’t see the chick in person yet, as the crews are still working to introduce the new boy to the flock. As for the name? The BioPark hasn’t yet revealed it’s plans about how they’ll name the chick.