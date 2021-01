ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Topgolf is getting closer to opening its doors in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Journal reports the company has been issued permits and certification of occupancy.

Although most entertainment venues are closed, the classification for Topgolf would allow it to open at 25% capacity under current health orders. This is because it’s classified as an outdoor recreational facility.

At this time, there is no set opening date.