ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roadrunner Food Bank sees fewer volunteers come out during the hot summer months so the Albuquerque Isotopes baseball players came in to lend a helping hand. Fans coming to Thursday’s game are asked to bring in canned food to donate to the food bank as well as ‘just serve.’

The food bank was thrilled with the help they received in their warehouse Thursday morning. “The volunteers are so important, we really can’t do our work without them. There’s so many people that come in. We have shifts every day except Sunday,” said Andrea Nash, Chief Development Officer of Roadrunner Food Bank.

Thursday night the Isotopes play the Sacramento River Cats at 6:35 p.m. To learn more about how to volunteer with Roadrunner Food Bank, visit their website.