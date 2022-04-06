ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While some people head to the ballpark to watch the Isotopes play, others head out to check out the food. The Isotopes unveiled three new menu items all featuring New Mexican twists on popular food items.

The first item is the I-Chee-Wa-Wa BBQ sandwich. It features a full pound of spicy barbeque pulled pork, layered with diced green chile and jalapeño nacho cheese all topped by a chile relleno.

The Green Chile Philly takes the traditional Philly cheesesteak and adds green chile, queso cheese, all in a soft hoagie roll.

I Chee Wa Wa Sandwich. Courtesy: Isotopes

Green Chile Philly. Courtesy: Isotopes

Wild Game Sausage. Courtesy: Isotopes

Wild Game Sausage (Venison). Courtesy: Isotopes

If you’re looking for a little bit of adventure, the Wild West Sausage is the food for you. That’s the Isotopes take on a classic Chicago hotdog, you can choose between rattlesnake-rabbit, elk, duck, or alligator with a Cajun flair.

All of this is the idea of Isotopes executive chef Jim Griego who’s only been with the team for about six weeks but was and raised in Albuquerque. When asked if he’d ever use green chile from Colorado, he made it clear where his allegiances lie, “Nobody talked me into trying to use green chile from Colorado and i don’t know if I actually would I’d have a hard time calling myself a Mexican.”

Fans will get their first taste of the new food options at the Isotopes home opener April 12 versus Tacoma.