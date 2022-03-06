ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While Major League Baseball may still be locked out amid ongoing labor disputes, the Isotopes say their season will start on time but things will look a little different when you head out for opening day. The Isotopes home, “Rio Grande Credit Union Field,” is now a cashless facility.

That means any purchases made will be done either by credit or debit card or by phone. The team’s general manager says fans will be able to finish their transactions quicker and safer than before.

“It’s certainly a safer, more hygienic, cleaner way of operating than what’s been done in the past,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. This also applies to New Mexico United home games. They play El Paso at the Lab on March 19.

The Isotopes start the season on the road against Oklahoma City before heading back for their first home series against Tacoma on April 12.