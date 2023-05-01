ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are donning their Mariachis jerseys for the second time this season. They’ll be wearing those during Friday’s match against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Friday’s game marks the 5th anniversary since the first Mariachis game, which also happened to set the record for the highest attendance at the stadium with nearly 17,000 people.

“The Mariachis program is always fun because we take a little step out of who we are. We can’t forget what our real identity is. We’re the Isotopes, but when we do a Mariachis game, between all the decor and the atmosphere inside the stadium, it kinda takes on a different life. “ said General Manager-Vice President John Traub.

There are 6 games this season, featuring the Mariachis. Friday’s game will open up with a pre-game concert by Al Hurricane Jr.