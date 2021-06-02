Isotopes to start selling New Mexican specialty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A classic New Mexico treat is coming to Isotopes Park. Sopaipillas will now be sold at the ballpark.

Spectra, the team’s food vendor, said in the past, they’ve had lots of requests to add sopaipillas to the menu. “So we decided to bring them back, and now that we have them here in the stadium, people are asking if we can stuff them and do something classical New Mexican sopaipillas,” said Boris Revilla, general manager of Spectra.

The Isotopes showed off other new food options today, like its foot long chili dogs, street tacos and sidewinder fries. Fans can also buy pulled pork barbeque nachos in commemorative baseball helmet.