Play Ball! The Isotopes are gearing up for a six-game homestand with some fantastic themed nights.

Taco Takeover at the Isotopes Park will be on Tuesday, June 6. The night will feature foods like Indian tacos, taco salads, carne asada street tacos, mini tacos, margaritas, raspberry cream cheese chimichanga, La Sirenita Taco Truck, micheladas, and more. The first 2,000 fans will receive Mariachi Flags.

June Themed Nights:

June 6: Mariachi de Nuevo Mexico, Taco Tuesday

June 8: ABQ The Magazine giveaway Friday

June 9: Hat Giveaway Saturday

June 10: Juneteenth Celebration Sunday

June 11: Pride Night

For more information, visit milb.com/albuquerque.